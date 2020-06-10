Efficiency and performance will serve as a hedge against rising fuel prices.

The totally new Plug-in hybrid ford escape offers the best EPA-estimated financial rating of 100 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) combined and an EPA-estimated 37-mile all-electric driving range.

MPGe is short for “miles per gallon of gasoline equivalent.” It is an energy efficiency metric that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) introduced in 2010 to compare the amount of energy consumed by alternative fuel vehicles with that of traditional gasoline-powered cars.

This vehicle will undoubtedly stand out and more in these times where the value of gasoline is increasingly higher. Efficiency and performance can serve as a hedge against rising fuel prices.

“The original Ford Escape was the world’s first hybrid SUV and the new Ford Escape Plug-in Hybrid represents how far we have come in technology and efficiency,” said Hau Thai-Tang, director of purchasing and product development for Ford at a release. “The new Escape plug-in has more power and more passenger room than the Fusion Energi plug-in, as well as up to four times the cargo volume behind its second-row seats.”

The suggested price of the Escape Plug-In Hybrid starts at $ 35,000 and is now available from Ford dealers.. The plug-in hybrid system is available in all Escape trim levels except S and SE Sport.

Hybrid models have four modes that allow customers to select the most suitable configuration for their individual needs.

In automatic EV modeOr, the vehicle decides if it runs on gas or electric power.

In EV Now mode, drivers can operate with fully electric power

In EV Later modeDrivers can switch to hybrid gas driving to save electric miles for later

In the new EV charging modedrivers can continue to charge the battery while driving and generate electric-only miles for later use