Sony’s new product is slated to go on sale alongside its rival Microsoft’s Xbox Series X before the end of the year.

Sony offered a first look at the design of its next console, as well as some of the video games it will include.

Regarding its appearance, the playstation 5 It features a black center surrounded by curved white edges and a blue glow.

And among the featured game announcements, the console will offer two updates to the PS4’s best-selling titles: Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Horizon: Forbidden West.

But what do the experts of the PlayStation 5 think?

Excited public

“While there are still many unanswered questions about the PS5, such as the price and release date, I think Sony did exactly what it needed to do with this launch event,” said Laura Kate Dale, independent video game reviewer.



SonyThe curved white design of the PlayStation 5 was first shown on Thursday.

“It showed an hour of games, mixing sequels from popular titles and new franchises.”

“People on Twitter are very divided on whether or not they like the appearance of the console, but in general Sony spent an hour enthusing people. “

Many people commented on social networks that the console looked like a “Wifi router”.

So are you guys getting the Mini Fridge or the Wifi Router? pic.twitter.com/vO0i0lA4Xq — Lqvese 🏴‍☠️ (@LqveLust) June 11, 2020

During the presentation, they showed more than twenty new games that included a screenshot of Gran Turismo 7 Sony and Resident Evil 8, from Capcom.

Although it was not clarified which titles were exclusive to PS5 and which were not.

Loading … it’s part of the past

The PlayStation 5 will go on sale later this year, seven years after the PS4.

In addition to being able to offer enhanced images, the PS5 also has a hard drive that will allow radically reduce loading times.



SonyThe Sony Gran Turismo 7 video game returns to the slopes.

Ahead of Thursday night’s event, an industry source said there were two things he was most excited about.

“The first is the new control“Adaptive triggers offer deeper and more meaningful feedback for the game,” said Robert Karp, director of development for the British company Codemasters.

“The other is the load sorfast. With the PS5, waiting to play is a thing of the past. “

The return of the superheroes

The new game of Spider-man is a continuation of the action-adventure of 2018 based on the superhero of Marvel.

But this time the protagonist seems to be Afro-Latin teenager Miles Morales instead of Peter Parker.

The brief teaser showed him fighting and moving his spider web around New York, showing effects of snow particles and electricity that would not have been possible in such detail on PS4.



SonyHorizon: Forbidden West sees Aloy travel west through a distant version of America’s future



BBC

Following the announcement, the Sony director, Simon Rutter, he told the Telegraph newspaper that it was not a premiere but an “expansion and improvement from the previous game”.

But Spider-man It is not the only one that returns from the hand of the PS5. The heroine character Aloy is back in the new version of Horizon: Zero Dawn.

Others who return: the Agent 47 in Hitman III; Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart; Soulstorm at Oddworld; and Sackboy in A Big Adventure.

There are also several new titles that highlight women as protagonists, as in Project Athia, Pragmata and Returnal.



SonyRatchet and Clank return for the first time since their 2016 restart on PS4.

“What I found particularly cool was the push for the new IP,” game presenter Shay Thompson told the BBC.

In the world of video games, IP is the acronym in English for Intellectual Property and usually refers to creating new and original games.

“Many of the protagonists featured are women or girls, which was a big problem. It would have been an impossible dream ten years ago, ”he added.

However, Sony did not mention any virtual reality games or a PlayStation 5 version of The Last of Us 2.

Reality check time. It's fun to see new games, but remember that they won't all be available on day one and not everything you see in a showcase is really exclusive (GTA V port is also coming to Series X, for example, RE Village is coming to Series X and Steam). — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) June 11, 2020

Verification time. It’s fun to watch new games, but remember that not all of them will be available on the first day and not everything you see is really exclusive (GTA V port will also come to X Series, for example, RE Village will come to X Series and Steam), says a Twitter specialist.

For Marc Cieslak, BBC Click journalist, the new PS5 “instead of being a quantum leap, seems to build around many improvements but small in areas like audio, with 3D sound, and in the tactile response of the control ”.

For the specialist “beyond better images and faster loading times”, in terms of games “is more of the same: shooters, runners, adventures and sports games. Things that we already have, but graphically improved ”.

PlayStation and Xbox have struggled to communicate what the next generation really has to offer, but at least fans saw a few games and celebrated the curvy shape of the PS5, Cieslak says.



SonyPragmata shows a post-apocalyptic world full of advanced technology.



SonyA new version of the classic Demons ‘Souls 2009 was also shown

The coronavirus challenge

While Sony and Microsoft consoles will battle for sales, they both face the challenge of launching at a time when the coronavirus pandemic will not be over.

Although both companies said production is on track for launches this year, the level of demand is unclear.



Annapurna Interactive One of the most unusual games is Stray, a cat adventure set in a cyber city lit with neon lights.

“Console games have proven resilient to economic shocks because they continue to provide good entertainment value per hour,” wrote Piers Harding-Rolls in a research note for Ampere Analysis.

It remains to be seen what role recession and rising unemployment play in the video game market.

* With text from BBC technology journalists Leo Kelion and David Molloy.

