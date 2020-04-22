A few days ago the world of music experienced the largest live broadcast concert in history. One World: Together at Home spanned eight hours and featured great artists like Lady Gaga, The Rolling Stones, and star Paul McCartney playing from their homes. Now is the time to introduce a new concept of online concert. One that will not present our favorite artists live playing from their homes, but one that will take us upstairs where they conquer the world: PlayOn Fest.

Join us April 24-26 for a one time only virtual festival with performances from superstar artists performing on world class stages! PlayOn Fest will feature a lineup of more than 65 A-List artists and songwriters. All revenue raised from this event will directly benefit the @WHO. pic.twitter.com/A4r6ipzy0i – Warner Music Group (@warnermusic) April 21, 2020

PlayOn Fest is a festival that will revive the most epic performances that our favorite artists have given. “As part of a spectacular three-day live broadcast event, PlayOn Fest promises to bring energy and high production values ​​to world-class stages (including Coachella, Lollapalooza, Apollo Theater, Bonnaroo, The O2 Arena, Primavera Sound, Rock In Rio and more) for music fans hungry for live community experiences. ”

PlayOn Fest brings a pretty heavy lineup. One for which without thinking twice you spend the current fortnight and two or three to arrive. There you just read names like Coldplay, Slipknot, Anderson .Paak, Charli XCX, Death Cab for Cutie, Weezer, Green Day, Kaleo, The Flaming Lips, Panic! At the Disco, Korn, Paramore, Twenty One Pilots and many more. Check out the festival bombshell below. This gem will take place from April 24-26 on your YouTube channel.

For this spectacular concert, the Warner Music Group record labels opened their secret vaults so that from home we can enjoy all these luxury concerts. Like many more of its kind, the PlayOn Fest is not only made to have an exquisite afternoon full of good music to relax the mind. It also has an altruistic objective to support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO), powered by the United Nations Foundation.