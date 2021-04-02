The new Pixel 6 will debut a processor designed by Google instead of Qualcomm

The new Google phones planned for this year, which would be the Pixel 5a and the Pixel 6, would arrive with chips «GS101», according to a report accessed by 9to5Google. In this way, the Mountain View giant would stop using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors in its smartphones and would bet on ones of its own design, known under the code name of Whitechapel.

Rumors began more than a year ago that Google would be working on its own chips. Last fall, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai explained to his shareholders that “some more significant and specialized investments in hardware” would be coming in 2021. That message was interpreted by many as a sign that the tech giant I’d set foot in the world of silicon.

It is reportedly known internally as Whitechapel to the Google project to design its own SoC (integrated chip system) under the ARM architecture for your phones. Among them the Pixel 6, also their Chromebooks.

In that sense, Google would be adopting a strategy similar to that of Manzana They have their own processors for their entire range of products. However, the search engine would rely on Samsung and its chips Exynos for development.

9to5Google also states that in the documentation it has found references to «Slider«. This code name, present in other projects, would connect to the Samsung ExynosTherefore, according to the aforementioned medium, Google would be developing “Whitechapel” with the Samsung Semiconductor large-scale integration system (SLSI). “GS101”, meanwhile, would be an abbreviation of “Google Silicon”.

Google Silicon could arrive with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 5a

Photo by Jason Leung on Unsplash

There is also talk of the references “Raven” and “Oriole” that would be related to the next phones that would be launched this year. It would be the Pixel 6 and the most affordable model Pixel 5a, although the latter could have another name. If this project becomes a reality, Google could have more control over the hardware of its devices and, together with the software, make them work better and more efficiently.

Now it only remains to wait to know if Google will finally enter the world of silicon. So far, of course, the company has not expressed itself in this regard. It is also not really known which phones will be presented this year or when the presentations will be. It is likely that Pixel 5a I arrived in the middle of the year and Pixel 6 before the end of 2021.

More on this topic