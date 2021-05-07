The new photo of Joselyn Cano in a bikini that drives Instagram crazy



Because of her curves and her black hair, Joselyn Cano is called “The Mexican Kim Kardashian.”

Photo: Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

Joselyn Cano She was a very beloved model in social networks who unfortunately passed away on December 7 at the age of just 29, apparently due to a complication derived from a plastic surgery on the buttocks.

That is why her relatives have wanted to keep her memory on Instagram and from time to time they publish a photo so that her fans do not forget her.

On this occasion, they shared an image of the businesswoman, where she can be seen posing with a bikini with transparencies and rhinestones that reveal those curves that captivated his millions of followers.

It should be noted that Joselyn Cano was one of the most recognized models worldwide due to the nickname she earned on social networks, she was known as the “Mexican Kim Kardashian.”

