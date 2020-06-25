Opel has finally introduced the new generation of the Mokka. He new Opel Mokka-e 2021 It is already a reality, it is official, and it comes with a radical change in design compared to the outgoing model. In addition, the German firm has opted for electrification: the new Mokka will be the first Opel to be sold first in its electric version, and of which we already know all its details.

The new Opel Mokka-e totally breaks with the previous generation and boasts a radically different design, more robust and with more angular lines, inspired by the Opel GT X Experimental concept. The front opens a new design language with the ‘Opel Vizor’ grille, a horizontal layout module inspired by the Opel Manta that integrates the headlights and the grille (fairing), which will be adopted in the future models of the brand. An important aspect in this regard is that Opel has managed to completely differentiate the design of the Mokka-e compared to the Peugeot e-2008, with which it shares mechanics and platform.

New Opel Mokka-e 2021.

The new Opel Mokka is 12.5 centimeters shorter than the previous generation, staying in 4.15 meters long. To put it in perspective, the new Mokka is only 9 cm longer than the Opel Corsa and 15 cm shorter than the Peugeot e-2008. However, the wheelbase has grown 2 mm and Opel ensures that it offers a similar interior and cargo space to the previous model. The boot reaches in this case 350 liters.

Inside, the new Mokka-e boasts the ‘Pure Panel’ dashboard with two screens in horizontal arrangement integrated under the same framework. The instrument cluster display is 12 inches diagonal; the central screen of the infotainment system is touch-sensitive and will be offered with 7 or 10 inches, depending on the chosen multimedia equipment. In any case, it will have Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Opel Connect connectivity.

Driving position of the new Opel Mokka-e 2021.

The commitment to digitization has not been an obstacle for Opel designers to maintain some physical buttons for essential functions, including climate control and some shortcuts to infotainment system functions, thus avoiding the submenus of the screen (which requires taking your eyes off the road).

The Opel Mokka-e has 136 HP and a range of 322 kilometers

The new Mokka is built on the CMP platform from the PSA Group, the same used by the Opel Corsa, the DS 3 Crossback E-TENSE or the Peugeot e-208 and e-2008 (as well as their combustion versions). Opel says that it has reduced the weight by 120 kg compared to the previous generation (let’s not forget that it is a notably smaller car) and has managed to increase torsional stiffness by up to 30% in the case of the electric version.

New Opel Mokka-e 2021.

The Mokka-e’s motor is located on the front axle and has 136 HP of power and 260 Nm of torque maximum. There are three driving modes: Normal, Eco and Sport, and in all cases the maximum speed is electronically limited to 150 km / h to preserve energy consumption.

The engine is powered by a 50 kWh capacity lithium ion battery that offers 322 km of WLTP autonomy in Normal driving mode. In Eco mode it is foreseeable that autonomy can be stretched a little more, although Opel has not detailed the figure. With 100 kW fast charge, 80% of the battery can be charged in 30 minutes.

Orders will open in late summer

The new Opel Mokka-e will be put on sale in late summer 2020 and will hit dealerships in early 2021. Among the equipment there will be plenty of driving assistants such as adaptive cruise control with ‘Stop and Go’ function, active lane keeping or recognition of traffic signs. The Mokka-e comes standard with front and rear LED lights, and you can optionally equip the IntelliLux LED adaptive matrix lights.

New Opel Mokka-e 2021.

You can also equip a 180 degree panoramic rear view camera, heated seat with massage for the driver and an interior in Alcantara, more sporty, or with full leather, more classic and unusual in a model of segment B.