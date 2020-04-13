Image courtesy of TV Stream

Sunday, April 12, is already another date for the history of tennis in Spain, as it is the day the online TV channel RFETV, from the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET) began its broadcast.

A first program, broadcast on YouTube between 7:00 p.m. and 8:05 p.m., which lasted just over 60 minutes and had live, as the main protagonist, the Gran Canaria Olympian Carla Suárez (number 6 in the world four years ago ).

Presented and moderated by the journalist Julio Nieto, Carla also shared the screen with three outstanding young people from the Spanish tennis academy, such as Ariana Geerlings from Granada, María Castaño from Valencia and Neus Torner from Catalonia.

The three players talked and asked Suárez live, from whom they obtained interesting opinions and advice. In addition, among the participants with external questions, the skeleton Olympian Ander Mirambell and the singer and composer Pablo López, a tennis fan, stood out.

That first RFETV program, which can be seen on the YouTube channel of RFET itself, has been praised for its optimal realization and production, executed by the accredited producer TV Stream.

Fans had the opportunity in the previous days to send comments and questions to Carla by mail [email protected], and while it was being broadcast live they could also do it through the hashtag #HablaConCarla.

The RFET plans, within the campaign #TenisEnCasa During the downtime in tennis practice by Covid-19, broadcast programs with a wide range of content, with interviews, colloquia and training sessions for all groups: players, coaches, parents, referees and fans.

The RFETV programming will be announced in advance by the institution itself through its official channels, and all broadcasts may be followed deferred on the RFET YouTube channel.