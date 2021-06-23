The new OnePlus Nord CE 5G is impressively discounted on AliExpress, for a limited time only

The new OnePlus mobile drops almost 100 euros on AliExpress, but only for a limited time and with an exclusive coupon.

It came out a little more than a week ago on the market, but it already stars in one of those discounts that you cannot miss. Its about OnePlus Nord CE 5G, the new smartphone from the Chinese firm, which drops to 239.90 if you use the coupon 28 SUMMERALI on AliExpress. In addition to this exclusive coupon, the Nord CE 5G has a discount in the store itself, but for a limited time: only until the end of Friday the 25th.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has come on the market for a price of 329, so we are talking that you can benefit from a saving of about 90 euros. It has a very careful design, a AMOLED display that looks great and a Snapdragon processor that ensures solvent performance. But there is more, and we invite you to know it below.

Buy the cheapest OnePlus Nord CE 5G of the moment

On the OnePlus smartphone we find a screen 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED with refresh rate of 90 Hz and Full HD + resolution. As we told you in the analysis of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, it is a panel of very good quality. The terminal brain is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G, with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. In general, the performance of the phone is solvent and fast, more than enough for a model of its price.

The Nord CE 5G arrives with OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11, and it has a triple rear camera with a 64 MP main sensor. Its battery is 4,500 mAh and is compatible with 30W fast charge. Among the specifications we also find a fingerprint reader on the screen, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1 and a 3.5 mm port for headphones. If you want to buy the OnePlus Nord CE 5G for about 240 euros on AliExpress, use the coupon 28 SUMMERALI.

Fluid AMOLED screen, 6.43 inches, 90 Hz, Full HD + Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G processor 8 GB RAM, 128 GB storage Triple rear camera 4,500 mAh battery, 30W

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Explica.co receives a commission.

