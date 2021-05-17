The new of Robert Eggers with Anya Taylor-Joy will be released in April next year

Few filmmakers have raised as much admiration and consensus with only two films in recent years as they have done. Robert Eggers. Thanks to The witch Y The lighthouse, Robert Eggers has been at the forefront of genre cinema, and all eyes are on a subsequent film that the American director himself has already defined as “His most ambitious production”. The film is titled The Northman, and being funded by Focus Features and New Regency has just set its release date for next year.

With Universal in charge of its distribution, The Northman will hit theaters on April 8, 2022, after the pandemic has affected its filming schedule and it could not have started last March as was the initial intention. Instead, Eggers will begin filming it at the end of the summer in Ireland, having signed a cast of bluebells where they stand out Anya Taylor-Joy (whom he made known in The Witch), Willem dafoe (with whom he already coincided in El Faro), Alexander Skarsgård, Ethan Hawke, Nicole Kidman Y Björk.

Eggers co-writes the script with the Icelandic novelist Sjon, The Northman being described as an epic revenge thriller. The title refers to a fierce Viking who undertakes a suicide mission wanting to avenge the death of his father, and the setting will be very careful as it happens in all Eggers films. Specifically, the context of The Northman has led to an exhaustive production design that turns out to be primarily responsible for the film’s sizable budget.

“There are a lot of locations in the movie, so we’re constantly scouting to find places or re-evaluating the ones we’ve already found,” Eggers has stated about the weeks leading up to filming. “We are designing all these worlds, building these towns, making thousands of costumes and props, training the horses …”

