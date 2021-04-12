The new of George Clooney and Julia Roberts already has a date

The couple will meet again in the movie ‘Ticket to paradise’Ol Parker will be in charge of directing them At the moment there is no actress in charge of playing their daughter

As announced last March, the ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ co-stars, George Clooney Y Julia Roberts, will reunite for the comedy ‘Ticket to Paradise’, scheduled for fall 2022.

The film, which is being distributed by Universal Pictures, will hit theaters. September 30th of next year, a huge vote of confidence for box office potential, as the studio had the spot reserved for what they described as a still-untitled event film. You can also give Universal an excuse to move ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’, which is currently premiering the week before. Why move it? Being an animated family comedy, and two weeks after its current release date, Sony has the sequel to ‘Spider-Man: A New Universe’ planned. That would have a lot of audience overlap and would probably really limit the grossing of ‘Puss in Boots’ in its third week in theaters.

According to Deadline, the movie will see the two play an ex-couple who find themselves on a shared mission to prevent their crush daughter from making the same mistake they once made. Everything indicates that the story will be a romantic comedy of entanglement between the couple played by the two great stars.

Ol parker (‘Mamma Mia: Over and Over Again’) is in charge of directing the story, and Billie lourd has been confirmed to enter the tape.

Both celebrities have been spending more time behind the camera lately: Clooney with Smokehouse Productions and currently developing a documentary series about the Ohio State University abuse scandal, and Roberts as a producer on Amazon’s ‘Homecoming’.

In addition to ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ and ‘Ocean’s Twelve’, the couple appeared on screen together in ‘Money Monster’. Roberts played a role in Confessions of a Dangerous Mind ‘, which was Clooney’s first feature film.

Of course, the entire premiere landscape could change a few more times in the next 18 months. Any date currently established in the studies will be fixed. We will have to be aware of how the pandemic is managed, as we have been seeing in previous months.

