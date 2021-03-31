“The new ‘Now I Fall!’ Mechanic it is taking its toll on my personal life “

At the beginning of 2021, now I fall! changed its game mechanics, introducing important new features as the final prize was increased to 300,000 euros or that the central contestant could chain programs and accumulate money until he was eliminated.

But to Arturo Valls so many changes have not suited him, and in the program this Tuesday explained the reasons: “The new mechanics are cool, but it’s starting to take its toll on my personal life.”, affirmed the Valencian.

“The production staff told me that they brought some handmade croissants today filled with dark and white chocolate. I have been blocked and did not know what to choose“said the presenter.

Arturo Valls, in ‘Now I fall!’. ATRESMEDIA

Valls spent a few minutes thinking about which flavor he preferred, but in the end “I have run out of a snack, I got the ‘You lose everything’ from the panel”, he exclaimed, causing laughter from the audience in the stands of the Antena 3 contest set.

“They have told me that tomorrow they will bring apple pie so that I do not have to choose: Can you be more foolish?”, admitted the host of the program before starting the delivery of Now I fall! of this Tuesday.