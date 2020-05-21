You can follow the evolution of Spanish general television in recent years by setting the trajectory of a single series, La que se avecina. It premiered in 2007, when there was no streaming, prime time was the only window for any great project and copying a format from the competition was an inelegant but effective way of saving or finishing a season: Here there is no one who lives (2003- 2006) stopped broadcasting on Antena 3 and the team immediately jumped to La que se avecina, which has lived in Telecinco since then.

It was a success and it was established in its chain, year after year, as well as other successes of the last decades (our grill lives on an eternal broadcast of MasterChef, OT, Big Brother or El hormiguero). Then, when the platforms arrived and the chains began to accuse the competitive disadvantage of programming series at a fixed time and with advertising, a counter-offensive was seen based on live programs, realities, events and competitions. The one that is coming disappeared from the grill. It was not canceled: Telecinco simply did not broadcast it the chapters that it already had completed while other programs gave it better figures. The last season, 11, which finally began airing in April 2019, spent almost a year and a half stored in a drawer.

Now, when the generalists have found a way to join the platforms by sharing or co-producing their series, when Toy Boy or, of course, La casa de papel have been more successful on Netflix than on Antena 3, season 12 arrives. looming. Again, adapted to your time. Instead of airing on Telecinco, the new episodes this time will go to Mediaset’s streaming partner, Amazon Prime Video, where they can be seen starting next Friday. According to the platform, they will arrive on free television in about five months. This is the first batch of the season, the shooting of which was interrupted by the coronavirus: eight episodes, the remaining eight will come later. It is not clear that more chapters will be shot later.

It is not the first time that Mediaset premieres on Amazon Prime Video a series designed for its grill. The figures seem to support this strategy. The series El Pueblo, precisely from the creators of La que se avecina, premiered in May 2019 on the platform and in January 2020 on Telecinco. He achieved a 19.4% share (2.6 million viewers) in his first episode, and the rest of the season maintained the level. Also the Mothers and Charon series are already in service. They do not have a release date on Telecinco.

