The social label is changing and in the midst of the contingency for COVID-19, the changes are leading people to take on new practices.

The new normal is full of all kinds of recommendations to carry out.

Digital has become a channel to which people have migrated in order to socialize.

The new normality has brought socialization to digital media and a study measured how interaction through these media has been carried out in countries such as the United States, which has been one of the most affected during this contingency.

A total of 42 percent of all respondents warned that they are resorting to virtual meetings with family and friends during the COVID-19 anemia that is experienced worldwide.

These figures give us context to understand how digital activities are changing, especially at a time when social interaction has become a benchmark.

The label in the new normal

An element that we cannot lose sight of is the one that warns us how important practices are during this contingency.

The new normality in which we find ourselves is determining all kinds of practices through which benchmarks of great value have been established in the market.

One aspect that we cannot lose sight of during this contingency is the one that warns us of the capacity that brands have found, when having to think about activating their work and promotions in the midst of the pandemic. Know what steps are going to be followed to face the risk of COVID-19 infection.

In countries like the United States, the rules of the so-called social label are changing and media such as CNBC have collected testimonies of how this adaptation to the new normality is being carried out, where the economic reactivation is taking place at the same risk of contagion from the COVID-19.

One of the new etiquette rules that have been documented by this means is that people who are carrying out roast meats, for example, are monitoring the entrance of their guests with the measurement of temperature and the application of antibody tests of COVId-19, test that they are waiting 10 minutes before being able to enter the meetings.

Within Mexico, it has been documented that control events are held at the entrance to these celebrations with the famous disinfection bows, the application of bactericides on the hands, and the suggestion to undergo COVID-19 tests.

Another of the testimonies collected is that group trips are being organized and attendees are being asked to undergo a COVID-19 test one week before the trip, so those who test positive will obtain their return trip credit.

New normal

The new normal is full of all kinds of protocols that are adapting to traditional habits that were in place before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

Given this scenario, it is interesting to discover the ability that brands have found, to be able to stand out in the market by understanding these habits and how people are adapting and how their companies can design around this reality.

That said, one element we can’t lose sight of is the role that the famous COVID-19 screening tests play and the role that products like the famous business disinfection arcs play.

