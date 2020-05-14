From children’s movies for residents locked up in their Rio de Janeiro apartments to online shopping and prayers around the world, the coronavirus pandemic has made communities adapt to the reality of living in a pandemic as they fight to save their economies.

Japan was preparing to end the state of emergency mandated by the virus in most of its regions on Thursday, while New Zealand further relaxed the restrictions after deciding that its outbreak is under control.

A powerful typhoon was advancing toward the eastern coast of the Philippines as authorities tried to evacuate tens of thousands of people safely during confinement. The governors said that it will be almost impossible for those who go to the emergency shelters to keep the social distance. Until now, some have functioned as quarantine centers.

It could be weeks before it becomes clear whether the reopening of the economies causes a rebound in cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The trajectory of the coronavirus varies widely by nation, with increases in some places, decreases in others, and infection rates that can dramatically change from one neighborhood to another.

So in many parts of the world, communities and individuals find original ways to cope with what many call the “new normal.”

Residents confined to apartments in Rio de Janeiro enjoyed much-needed entertainment: children’s movies projected on screens installed outside the buildings, as if it were a drive-in theater. César Miranda Ribeiro, president of the RioFilme company, said that the “Cinema from the windows” initiative is intended to “try to take care of people’s mental health.”

In China, online purchases that avoided having to leave home have become live purchases, but online.

Others seeking spiritual support and human connections pray remotely through internet-based religious services from the Vatican or village churches, mosques, and temples.

For most leaders, however, the focus was much more mundane: How to reopen businesses and revive economies that suffer from record job losses and uncertainty.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will present a plan to lift the state of emergency in most of the country ahead of schedule due to the drop in the number of infections, with the exception of Tokyo and other high-risk areas. At the moment, the country of 126 million inhabitants has reported 16,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and some 680 deaths.

The United States has by far the worst outbreak in the world: 1.39 million infected and more than 84,000 deaths, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University. Worldwide, more than 4.3 million people have contracted the virus and around 297,000 have died. Experts say the real numbers are almost certainly much higher.

A prominent American immunologist who says he lost his government job for warning Donald Trump’s executive to prepare for the pandemic, said he was ready to tell Congress that the country is facing its “darkest winter in modern history. ”Unless leaders act decisively to avoid a flare-up.

The testimony of Dr. Rick Bright, scheduled for Thursday, comes after Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, warned earlier this week that reopening businesses and lifting confinement orders early could ” delay the clock ”causing more suffering and deaths and complicating efforts to revive the economy.

In Geneva, a senior official at the World Health Organization said the new coronavirus may be here to stay as it could take years without the vaccine for the world population to acquire a sufficient level of immunity.

“This virus may never go away,” said Dr. Michael Ryan.

___

Journalists from The Associated Press from around the world contributed to this report.