MEXICO – Among the mountains and vegetation are five municipalities in Chiapas that the federal government marked as ready to return to normal this Monday.

But the reality is that the residents are afraid, because they fear that if they let their guard down at this time, the consequences will not wait.

“Because if he hits us, we are going to die because we do not have doctors, hospitals, equipment,” says Sebastián Hurtado, one of the inhabitants of Chiapas.

In Coahuila, Puebla and Oaxaca, this thought was shared: more than 225 municipalities that the federal authorities called “of hope” decided to extend the term a little more to try to resume their normal lives.

“Gradually it will be evaluated to reactivate the activities from June 1,” says Alejandro Murad, governor of Oaxaca.

The undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, details the strategy.

In Veracruz, at least 120,000 people from a dozen places asked not to return to classes, opened some businesses, determined to continue with hygiene and healthy distance measures.

And like in Guerrero and San Luis Potosí, they reinforced the checkpoints to prevent sick people from entering or not living there.

According to the reactivation plan of the federal government, this Monday 324 municipalities in the country would start the “new normal” stage and more than 2,100 will be waiting for the number of infections to decrease.

In Nuevo León, as in other entities, the populations that are at a green light began to draw up the curtains, people took to the streets. Selene Esquivel did so, but says she did not feel safe.

“There is going to be an outbreak, obviously yes because there are many people, everyone thinks that nothing is happening,” says Esquivel. “We don’t really know how things are.”

From the arrival of a patient a strict protocol is followed.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was optimistic about the implementation of the plan.

“I have faith and hope that we will finish taming the pandemic,” López Obrador said Monday.

And he called to continue with the measures of confinement and healthy distance in the states that remain red, due to the high number of infections that are concentrated there.

