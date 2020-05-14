Well, through thick and thin, the plan to reopen economic, educational and social activities was announced, which will enter into force on May 18 and gradually move forward to allow us to reactivate 100 percent; which will most likely be achieved in August.

And I tell you that through thick and thin, as this plan is overshadowed by disbelief in the figures, the lack of further testing, the mistrust of many and the urgency of others to return.

We are between the health pandemic and the economic need; between the urgency to reopen formal and informal businesses and impotence in the face of a volatile virus that threatens our steps meter after meter; between the poverty generated by the lack of work and the courage to face the Covid in order to bring sustenance to our homes; and finally, between the government’s demand to comply with the recommendations and the “valemadrismo” of the Mexican who insists that nothing will happen to him.

Against this background, this plan arrived, which includes a traffic light that will indicate the time when many of the economic and social activities will be reactivated.

However, the issue is not only to see how we will be returning, the issue is to see if this helps us to clarify so much uncertainty What about the tests carried out to know the number of infected, of the number of really sick and deceased people, and something very important to you, to regain the trust both among us Mexicans and with foreigners that we receive once tourism opens.

Confidence to be able to approach another person, to be able to get on public transport, to be able to get to a place without fear of being infected. This is a fundamental piece in which we must work as a society and in which the authorities will have to provide the necessary and sufficient tools to achieve it, as long as, if that is important, we preserve many of the sanitary and hygienic measures that we have learned in This weather.

And I want to go back to the time of the H1N1 epidemic when from then on we learned a new way to sneeze, a new way to wash our hands, until the vaccine arrived, placing influenza as one of the diseases of our time. This will also teach us to maintain certain levels of hygiene that we had previously forgotten or simply and simply did not apply.

What is a fact is that it is no longer just a matter of drawing up a calendar to return to “the new normal”, but also, what is vital for the authority, is to avoid at all costs a flare-up of the pandemic. I see it very difficult for Mexican society to endure a new quarantine.

But finally this calendar arrived and we have a certain certainty of what will happen in the coming days, in the coming weeks; as long as, of course – and I want to be very emphatic here – you, me and everyone around us, Let’s not fail to comply with hygiene measures, healthy distance and staying longer at home; since this is not over yet. Without a doubt, the definitive calendar is given by the virus itself … neither we nor the government.

