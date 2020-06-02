MEXICO – With all the pain in his heart, Ulises Valdez removed his beard, because it was one of the requirements that the authorities asked the more than 18,000 companies that registered to restart their activities.

“Avoid wearing jewelry, beards, mustaches where the virus accumulates,” says Valdez.

According to the reactivation plan, the industries will have to guarantee health in their facilities, in addition to sticking to special hours and specific numbers of workers to avoid contagion.

According to the official program, the other commercial, economic and social sectors of the country must wait for the risk light to indicate that they can now enter the “new normal”.

At least seven governors assured that they will not adhere to this program, since the risk map, except in Zacatecas, is on the whole country on high alert.

Workers from one of the flagship hospitals say they are forced to reuse the masks.

Amid criticism, the president began a working tour in Quintana Roo; He traveled by road, did not approach or wave to anyone, and, without wearing a face mask or other protection, called on the Mexicans to gradually return to normal.

“If we do not do it with discipline and this causes contagion and flare-ups, then we are going to close again,” said Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Health authorities called on the population not to think that this is the end of the pandemic, since since the weekend thousands of people began to fill the streets and public places as if nothing happened.

“I emphasize this, because it is essential for society to know that the danger persists,” stressed the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell.

Because until now the contagion curve has not been able to flatten and the peak of the pandemic still haunts this nation.

.