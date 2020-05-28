The new regulations became present in the sport of the Comarca Lagunera. And is that after the contingency by COVID-19, little by little and with many security protocols, people resume with all due precautions, their habits of recreation and recreation.

Since last Thursday, May 21, Campestre Torreón reopened its club doors for golf. On Saturday he did it for tennis and paddle tennis, with a good response from the members of this sports and social center. Also swimming was included.

During the weekend, the first three sports disciplines accumulated at different times, a total of 210 people, an approximate figure that the authorities of La Rosita expected, with the restrictions taken in terms of health.

Days ago, all partners were sent through different means of communication, the contingency protocol manual. Initially, access to at-risk groups (pregnant, elderly and chronically ill) was restricted.

Most of the general recommendations by the club regarding members are those that are used worldwide, such as constant hand washing, the use of antibacterial gel and avoiding greeting, although for each sport, they were specified some situations.

GOLF

At least in the first days of reopening, for departures through holes 1 and 10, there will be no fixed schedules, so they must be scheduled with the starter on duty. For Saturdays and Sundays two days in advance, while from Tuesday to Friday, one day will suffice.

The groups will be a maximum of 4 players (foursome) and at the time of reservation, the name of the players must be provided. The departures with this number of golfers will be from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., with a space of 15 minutes for hole one.

For groups of two and three players who only want to play 9 holes, it will be at the same time, but they will hit the 10th hole and physical contact should be avoided at all times. Each group will be accompanied by a maximum of two caddies and must limit themselves to covering divots and cheating.

Since the locker rooms remain closed, it is recommended to arrive with the clothing to be used in the game. The golf equipment is delivered directly to them and they must return it at the end of their round.

The member must go to pick up his car and return it at the end of his game, prohibiting two or more people (not members of the same family) from moving in the same golf cart.

They will seek to avoid slow play and will not be allowed to give way to another group. Players must keep a minimum distance of two meters between them.

TENNIS

As for white sport, it was reported that on each court, the maximum allowed is four people simultaneously. In singles and doubles matches, changes will be on the right side.

Greetings should be made verbally, so physical contact should be avoided. Reservations to play will be made through WhatsApp with Diego Cabello, one day in advance.

There must be a 15-minute separation between each scheduled game, while the duration of each match will have a maximum of 90 minutes.

Players must carry their own equipment (towel, antibacterial gel and bottle of water). The use of face masks is mandatory before and after any game or training. During games you can do without it. While the players must keep the minimum distance of 2 meters between them.

PADDLE

Reservations will be maintained in the same way, through the “Play Tomic” application. On court, it is prohibited to change sides in odd games and sets, as well as drying hands on grass and glass.

Players must notify the end of the reservation or game, 5 minutes in advance, as well as delay the start time and reservation with the same time. Bags or paleteros must be stored with a distance of at least one meter between them.

New and marked balls must be used in each match. In the event that one leaves the court, the owner of the ball must go for it to prevent a third person from touching it; The use of anitbacterial gel every 15 minutes is also recommended and it is mandatory to wear a latex glove on the unfit hand.

SWIMMING

Reservations will be made by phone from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at least one day in advance, which will have a maximum use of one hour, giving tolerance of 10 minutes, to respect reservations.

The use of the pool will be exclusively for swimmers, therefore, temporarily, the use for recreational purposes is prohibited.

Alternate lanes will be used and access will not be allowed without reservation. The club lifeguards shall have the power to restrict the activities to any user, as established.

