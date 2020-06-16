This week Mexico City (CDMX) begins the “transit towards the orange traffic light”, which is a kind of preparation for the next step towards the “new normal”. The government of the Mexican capital had maintained consistent communication, which some of us had described as responsible and consistent, but now this is questioned because few understand well what this “transit” step means.

With the level of pandemic that the country has had in recent days, when we have already exceeded 17 thousand deaths, the CDMX is not in a position to go to the next level of traffic light, because it already seems like a joke, but the famous contagion curve , far from flattening, it has been extended for several weeks. In fact, Hugo López-Gatell, the undersecretary of Health, spokesman for the fight against the pandemic, described it first as a plateau, and more recently, as a « mountain range ».

The truth is that this reopening of CDMX had certain conditions, such as a decrease in the number of infections and hospitalizations. On May 22, the capital government headed by Claudia Sheinbaum established that to transit from a red to an orange traffic light, a hospital occupation of less than 65% was required, and two weeks with a downward trend in the number of people hospitalized.

In addition, as of June 13, the number of people hospitalized by Covid-19 in CDMX was 4,374, which is a number that has been maintained since the last third of May. Therefore, the condition of two weeks of consistent reduction in the number of hospitalized people has not been presented. For this reason, this partial reopening seems premature, and on the other hand, irresponsible, given that the responsibility to take care of itself is being transferred to the citizen. Behind this decision is seen “the hand that rocks the cradle”, that of the president, who surely pressed to accelerate the process towards the “new normality”.

And for those who do not believe it, just watch the video that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador published last weekend, which he described as « Decalogue to get out of the coronavirus and face the new reality », in which he mentions more or less words , that in recent months we have had a kind of intensive learning about the disease and how to take care of ourselves, so now is the time to apply this knowledge …

It is true, it is natural that the government is also in a great hurry for the economic crisis, but little or nothing will serve the confinement in which we have been in recent months, if suddenly activities resume as if nothing and the outbreak comes, as has already occurred in various latitudes, such as in the neighboring country to the north.

One more pebble to the shoe

The above was coupled with the call of the World Health Organization (WHO) to the government of Mexico to have a coherent and consistent communication to the population, because contradictions are the order of the day, let alone between López Obrador and López -Gatell, but with the same spokesperson for government efforts against the pandemic, because just as he says one thing one day, he says another the next day. The clearest example, which has sparked all kinds of criticism and ridicule from the opposition, is the famous “peak of the pandemic”, which has been spreading over time (because it would originally occur on May 8), without having of course when we can have a decline both in the Mexican capital and in the country as a whole.

In this column we have insisted that we should not expect too much from a vaccine, since the issue is not only that it be investigated, tested on animals and humans, approved by regulatory authorities, manufactured massively, distributed throughout the world, and if that were not enough, that it be applied to all of us, which is a guajiro dream, because as a doctor said recently in an online conference: “Who told us that when the vaccine, or vaccines, arrives , Mexico will be available to everyone. «

So it is not a joke: we must all be alert, not let our guard down, take maximum care, remain in confinement for those who are possible and hope that the health system is not saturated, so that if we have the misfortune of getting sick from Covid-19 can take care of us. As Perogrullo said: « the best recommendation to avoid the coronavirus is not to get sick » …

Seven triage modules begin operating in CDMX

In order to avoid the considerable deterioration at the pulmonary level with which patients are arriving at the Temporary Units Covid-19 (UTC-19), for which little can be done for them, on June 15 they began to operate seven triage modules in CDMX, which are part of an early hospitalization program, in order to avoid complications and to avoid irreversible lung damage.

The triage modules are precisely designed to attend to patients, diagnose them, and where appropriate, refer them, or transfer them to the temporary hospital in order to be able to intervene on time. The seven modules are located next to the hospitals: 1) Instituto Nacional de Cardiología, mayoral Tlalpan; 2) Dr. Rubén Leñero General Hospital, Miguel Hidalgo City Hall; 3) Tláhuac Sanitary Jurisdiction, Tláhuac mayor’s office; 4) Xoco General Hospital, Benito Juárez City Hall; 5) Dr. José Castro Villagrana Health Center, Coyoacán Mayor’s Office; 6) Central Supply Triage Module; and 7) Xochimilco Triage Module.

It is important to underline that all patients who arrive at UTC-19 must do so through the triage modules, that is, they cannot be accessed directly, so it is necessary to approach the modules to find out their health status and attend on time .

All of Mexico is a territory of « Together for Health »

The “Together for Health” initiative is supported by donations from partners such as BBVA Mexico, the Technological Institute of Superior Studies of Monterrey (ITESM), the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and the Mexican Foundation for Health (Funsalud), in addition to 550 companies and 28 thousand individuals.

This great alliance recognizes the effort and commitment of health personnel in the country, for which it has delivered personal protection equipment to medical and nursing personnel, reaching 81 hospitals in the 32 states of the Mexican Republic, with more than 198 thousand kits and 8 million supplies.

Through this initiative, 3,000 respirators have been delivered to public sector hospitals for medium therapy (2,000) and intensive therapy (1,000). During the second week, delivery of 62% of these supplies necessary for the survival of patients has been achieved.

In addition, more than 2.5 million liters of purified water have been delivered to health personnel and patients in more than 200 hospitals in the country, in addition to vulnerable communities. Congratulations.

During this pandemic, how have you been doing with online ordering?

Whether we had used it before or not, this Covid-19 pandemic has forced many of us to order online, whether it’s from an ink cartridge to the printer, to a gift or a whim, to purchase of the complete super market. Whoever writes this has already done it before, although not as often, but rather due to some emergency. However, for some months now, and in order to follow the sanitary measures, I started to make orders on the Web, which more or less had worked for me until now.

However, last week I made an order to Sam’s Club that came to me on Sunday, in which there were several anomalies, which I want to share with you, in order to take the necessary steps. On other occasions I had been delivered to the door of my apartment with a list in hand to check everything, but this last time the people who made the delivery told me that they did not bring plastic boxes to upload the merchandise, so they needed them to give cloth bags, which I did without hesitation; They put everything in the bags and gave them to me, I signed them for receipt and they left.

But the surprise came when it came to taking out the pantry, when we realized that the order did not come complete, since four products charged for the online order were missing, in addition to a Manchego cheese, which in its wholesale presentation comes in three pieces, only one had arrived. To report the complaint there was only a WhatsApp number, in which they took hours to answer me, only to tell me that I had to write an email to an email address that they provided me, where I had to give all my membership information and others, report everything what had happened, report what was missing and attach a photo of the ticket. So far, no notification about it.

Moral: when ordering online you always have to check everything, thing by thing, with a ticket in front. This that seems easy is not so much, first because it means being with strangers a longer time with the doors of the house open, in addition to the fact that it is difficult to keep the “healthy distance”, but it is best if you want to avoid anger, complaints and mistreatment from your provider.

