The new Nissan Qashqai will feature recycled aluminum panels

The third generation Nissan Qashqai It will be a before and after in the history of this SUV. Not only does he have to keep the guy in front of his rivals, but he will serve as spearhead to introduce electrification across the range. It is true that the Leaf has been flying this flag for several years, but its hatchback body has taken away some of its appeal. But this is not the only novelty that it will bring, since it also will abandon the «diesel».

Be that as it may, the wait to see the new Qashqai on the streets is getting long. And more when its rivals are updated and within a few weeks they can be played in dealerships. The fact is that, while the distribution network is fed by units, the brand does not stop promoting it. Now they return to the load with a news that will make happy those who care the most for the environment. Yes, because it adds to aluminum recycling…

The Nissan Qashqai is, after the Rogue, the second model of the brand to use recycled aluminum

Did you know that the obtaining aluminum is it one of the most polluting industrial processes in today’s industry? Yes, because for its extraction and treatment needs a lot of energy which, as you know, on many occasions comes from non-renewable sources. Taking this situation into account, those responsible for Nissan have started to think about what they could do to improve the environment and, incidentally, reduce your environmental footprint.

Under the Nissan Green Program 2022, the brand aims to replace 30% of the raw materials used in cars built in 2022 with materials that do not depend on freshly mined resources. To achieve this, the signature will use recycled materials and develop biomaterials, will carry out recycling activities both at the supplier level and internally, and will reduce the weight of the bodies.

New Nissan Qashqai: All the details of the third generation

As explained by the brand, the hood, the doors and the front fenders of the Qashqai are stamped from recycled aluminum alloy. Thanks to this, the bodywork is up to 60 kilos lighter than that of the outgoing model. This improvement helps increase efficiency and therefore contributes to reducing emissions. In addition, it allows the introduction of more technology, including the new electrified powertrain that will power this third installment.

All manufactured locally at their technical center in Sunderland (UK). For this purpose, they have included the second extra large pressing line It expels scrap at 150 km per hour and can handle more than seven tons of metal per hour, ensuring less waste and a greener production process. Thus, as the hoods and doors are printed, the waste material is shredded and the recycle is removed.

According to Nissan’s calculations, aluminum scrap recycling saves more than 90% energy needed to create a comparable amount from raw materials. So, we can’t wait to have the new Qashqai among us, especially to try it and squeeze all its benefits. Will they be enough to “knock down” their rivals?

Source – Nissan