The new Nissan Qashqai, between 25,650 and 42,450 euros

Visia, Acenta, N-Connect, Tekna and Tekna + finishes

FERNANDO LLAMAS

Madrid

Updated on Monday, May 17, 2021 – 14:26

The first deliveries of the new generation with micro-hybrid technology will take place in June.

De Ficchy “The new Qashqai will be key for Nissan Europe” e-power The new technology of the Qashqai not before the end of the year

Nissan has published this Monday the prices of the new generation of the Qashqai, its flagship model in Europe, with 1.3 DiG-T micro-hybrid gasoline engines and powers of 103 kW (140 HP) and 116 kW (158 HP), manual or automatic transmission. xTronic, the five known finishes and option on two of them at all-wheel drive 4WD.

Access to the range is the 140-horsepower Qashqai Visia and six-speed manual gearbox, with a price without discounts of 25,650 euros, while the most expensive is the 158-horsepower Qashqai Tekna +, XTronic gearbox and four-wheel drive whose recommended price is 42,450 euros. The intermediate versions Acenta and N-Connecta start from 28,700 and 31,250 euros respectively in their versions of 140 horses and six-speed manual transmission. The 158-horsepower Qashqai Tekna 4×4 is priced at € 39,900.

Nissan also brings to the market a launch edition of the new Qashqai, Premiere Edition, for 32,850 euros with a power of 140 horses or for 36,150 euros in a version of 158 horses.

The Visia trim is fitted as standard with Full Led headlights and taillights, adaptive cruise control with recognition of traffic signs, 7-inch TFT screen, 7 airbags (including the central one between seats), automatic activation of lights or the automatic parking brake. with assistant on slope. Also predictive emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane departure warning and blind spot detection.

The Acenta trim adds 17-inch wheels, 8 “center screen, smart key and rear view camera, while the -Connecta fits 18-inch wheels, 9-inch center screen, 12.3-inch digital instrumentation, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Wi-Fi connection, 360 camera and access to the Nissan Connect Services application.

The Tekna finish rolls on 19-inch wheels, features a head-up display that projects data onto the windshield, Pro-PILOT driving assistant synchronized with the navigator, traffic messages, LED turn signals and fog lights, and hands-free electric door opener. rear.

Finally, the Tekna + trim uses 20-inch wheels, a panoramic roof, a Bose stereo with 10 speakers, power front seats linked with the smart key with nappa upholstery and massage.

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Holidays 2021 Cover THE WORLD TODAY

