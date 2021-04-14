The new nissan march 2021 debuted in colombia with a face lift and more equipment

Nissan officially presented in Colombia the new Nissan March that arrives with a new ‘face’, changes in the cabin and an increase in its standard equipment and with a new line-up of 4 versions.

The exterior aesthetic change focuses mainly on its front that received new headlights with led lights, a strip, for the day, as well as new stops, the integration of the V-motion grill and bumps.

It also received an evolution in its safety equipment since now the entire line was equipped with 6 airbags and in addition to the ABS brakes, it adds electronic brake distribution and emergency braking assistance.

Finally, he received 15-inch aluminum wheels, the mirrors are the same color as the bodywork and according to his team it will be sold as Sense and Advance, which on the outside only differs in the fog lights that the latter have.

Changes in the interior. Inside, the March received new finishes and textures, a “D” -shaped steering wheel and instrument panel lighting, and the Advance version comes with a 6.7-inch touchscreen, compatible with Android Auto and Apple Carplay.

It offers in all its versions hands-free via Bluetooth with controls on the steering wheel, replica of different applications and for the top Advance variant, it adds electric control mirrors.

It also features a four-speaker sound system and the driver’s seat comes with height adjustment for Advance editions.

Finally, it has manual air conditioning, crank windows on the Sense variants and electric control on the Advance. Its trunk is 227 liters of capacity, it has two front cup holders and a 12-volt connector.

The boxes, manual and automatic, for the new Nissan March, will also help to form the four variants that are organized as Sense with manual gearbox, with automatic gearbox and Advance with the same alignment for its new 4 versions that replace all the current ones.

The 1.6-liter engine was kept unchanged, leaving it with the same 106 horsepower and 152 Nm of torque. These are joined by the 5-speed manual gearboxes or the 4-speed automatic gearboxes.

The prices and versions of the new Nissan March 2021 that arrived in Colombia are as follows: Sense (Manual) $ 45,990,000; Sense (Automatic) $ 52,990,000; Advance (MT) $ 52,990,000; Advance (AT) $ 56,990,000. Color options are silver, gray, black, white, cobalt blue, and pearl red.