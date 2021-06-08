The new Nissan Ariya Limited Edition bursts into Japan with many new features

The pre-order book for the new Nissan Ariya Limited Edition is now open in Japan. Japanese drivers interested in getting the new Nissan electric SUV can now make their reservation to be among the first to brand new the car. This limited edition features a number of distinctive details. The autonomy reaches 610 kilometers.

Japanese drivers will be the first to enjoy the new electric car from Nissan. The pre-order book for the new Nissan Ariya is now open in far away and exotic Japan. To celebrate the commercial launch of this important model, an interesting limited version will be offered. Its about new Nissan Ariya Limited Edition. A version loaded with news.

The Japanese firm has decided to bet on the digital purchase for the new Ariya Limited Edition. A formula that will be implemented in other markets where this model will also be sold. Pre-order announcements will be made in other regions between now and the end of the year. The new limited edition Ariya is expected to be available to Japanese customers this winter.

The new Nissan Ariya Limited can now be reserved in Japan

The features of the new Nissan Ariya Limited Edition



The new Ariya is set to rival the best electric cars available in our market. How is the Limited Edition version different from the rest of the finishes that will make up the range? Just take a quick look at the images that illustrate this article to discover the main keys in terms of aesthetics. There are very interesting distinctive features.

Equip some eye-catching 19-inch aluminum wheels with a three-dimensional leaf design finished in bronze and black. The bodywork is available in five colors, with two limited two-tone finishes: Burgundy with Midnight Black, and Shell Blonde with Midnight Black.

Leaving aside the outside, if we venture into the interior of the new Ariya Limited Edition

we will also find exclusive details. The door sill plates feature the edition name with an illuminated Ariya logo. Plush floor mats are also specific.

Inside the new Nissan Ariya Limited Edition there are exclusive details

The standard equipment It is another of the determining questions. And it is that it boasts of endowment. It features a panoramic sunroof, Nappa leather-trimmed seats, BOSE premium audio equipment, and ProPilot 2.0 and ProPilot Remote Park packages with various driver assistance systems.

The autonomy of the new Nissan Ariya Limited Edition

Regarding the propulsion system, something crucial when talking about an electric car, the new Ariya Limited Edition will be marketed with four engines. At best the autonomy reaches 610 kilometers

on a single charge.

The engine range of the new Nissan Ariya Limited Edition

Datasheet Ariya B6 limited edition (2WD) Ariya B9 limited edition (2WD) Ariya B6 e-4ORCE limited edition (AWD) Ariya B9 e-4ORCE limited edition (AWD) Battery 66 kWh91 kWh66 kWh91 kWhPower160 kW (218 HP) 178 kW (242 Hp) 250 kW (340 hp) 290 kW (394 hp) Maximum torque 300 Nm300 Nm560 Nm600 NM Acceleration 0-100 km / h 7.5 sec 7.6 sec 5.4 sec 5.1 sec Maximum speed 160 km / h 160 km / h 200 km / h 200 km / hAutonomy450 km610 km430 km580 km This is the floor mats of the new Nissan Ariya Limited Edition

Residents of Japan interested in purchasing the new Ariya can order through the platform [email protected] that has been enabled by Nissan itself. It is accessible through the company’s website. The starting price is € 49,590 according to current change.