With these new styles in swimsuits, you can look with total confidence and security, as well as beautiful. Look at them!

April 10, 20207: 15 PM

Say goodbye to two-piece swimsuits, and welcome to the new range of onesies, which are stomping for their great variety of styles, designs and colors that will also give a sterilized shape to your body.

The flirtatious style of the 50’s and 60’s, were widely used by the legendary Marilyn MonroeThis type of swimsuit favors the curves of any woman by stylizing her silhouette, as well as its design that visually lengthens the legs and firmly supports the entire belly area.

Bathing suits in shades of black or white are the most sought after by many women, since they always manage to refine the silhouette to the maximum, in addition to providing a plus to our comfort and elegance due to their classic colors.

On the other hand, this type of trend is also made with very resistant elastic fabrics and they are designed with different styles, which obviously will make you look beautiful.

This design is perfect for those women who do not like to show so much meat, since it has a skirt included, which covers the entire back, thus thinking about your comfort and confidence.

