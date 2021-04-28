The new Netflix movie already has a release date.

He is a full-fledged fanservice who wants to catch the fans of the series during the 90s. Now flirting with his thirties, Sailor Moon fans are in luck. Netflix has already set a release date for her movie, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie.

It is the most recent installment in history focused on the popular superhero with the power of the Moon. And not only her, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The film is accompanied by all the protagonists that make up the group of young people with powers: Mercury, Mars, Jupiter … Also from their popular anime phases.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie it is centered on the spring season, the same one that leaves the famous scenes of the cherry blossoms in Japan, and during the largest total solar eclipse of the century. As the new moon darkens the sun and gradually dims its light, Usagi (our Sailor Moon) and Chibi-Usa meet Pegasus, who is in search of the chosen Maiden who can break the seal of the Golden Crystal. Meanwhile, a mysterious company called Dead moon circus appears in the city whose nefarious plan is to disperse the nightmarish incarnations known as Lemurs, seize the ‘Legendary Silver Crystal’, rule the moon and earth, and eventually dominate the entire universe. The classic story between good and evil that never fails.

The premiere of Sailor Moon outside of Japan

Divided into two parts, the Sailor Moon movie debuted in Japan, the birthplace of manga, on January 1 of this year. It was a matter of time before the mythical character transcended borders. Now, and with the help of Netflix, both parts will be broadcast worldwide. Will be next June 3 when the followers of the series can retaliate for years of absence. In this case, with a movie.

The resurgence of Sailor Moon through her movie on Netflix is ​​just one more title in the entire list of anime that the streaming platform has been promoting for a long time. A product with a clear objective of attracting a very specific and demanding audience. Something that he already achieved with the agreement that he closed a few months ago to Cast the original Studio Ghibli animated films.

