The new Netflix feature that will make your life easier

The content platform continues its expansion

Netflix contributes one million euros to Spanish audiovisuals to help professionals in the sector.

Other sources

05/01/2021 21: 36Updated on 05/01/2021 21:40

The new function of Netflix. Thanks to it, they can be seen quickly random contents based in our interests and recommended content. This thanks to our previous views and scores.

At the moment it is only available by entering through the application and not from the browser it is below our profile. If we click on the label “Reproduce something”, the platform will offer us content that can be a movie, series or documentary, so that we can start watching it directly.

What is not yet known is if it also works with those contents that we have already started to see. For example, movies that we had started or the next chapter of a series that we were watching.

It may interest you

The digital platform had been testing this new feature in France. After satisfactory results, from now on you will also be available in our country.

Show comments

{“allowComment”: “allowed”, “articleId”: “0eadf74a-4f93-11eb-a89c-a4b171b9ab16”, “url”: “https: / / www.mundodeportivo.com / elotromundo / tecnologia / 20210105 / 491447658164 /the-new-netflix-function-that-makes-enable-your-life.html “,” livefyre-url “:” 0eadf74a-4f93-11eb-a89c-a4b171b9ab16 “}

Loading next content …