The new NBA 2K22 cover was unveiled with a surprise protagonist

It’s summer and that just means that video game fans are already counting the days until the new editions of some of the best annual products appear. And one of the main 2K productions is the NBA game, which has already released its new cover for this year’s 2021/22 edition with a very pleasant surprise for Spanish basketball.

Luka doncic, absolute star of the league and best player of the Dallas Mavericks, will be the player who covers the NBA 2K 22 in this new course. The Slovenian will be the visible face of one of the largest audiovisual products on the market in 2021.