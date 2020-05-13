Share

After the release date was changed several times, The New Mutants will finally storm theaters around the world in late August.

It seemed that this movie was cursed and that it would never hit theaters, but they have finally given it a release date. Since it was filmed The New Mutants It has gone through a lot of changes, delays, re-recordings, a jump from a movie studio and even a pandemic. Since Disney bought FOX and came across this horror story involving little-known Marvel characters to the mainstream audience. So he assigned it a release date, but was again delayed because of the global pandemic caused by the Coronavirus (COVID-19). But now, if bad luck doesn’t reignite with this movie, it will hit theaters on August 28, 2020.

Directed and co-written by Josh Boone, The New Mutants stars Maisie Williams as Rahne Sinclair / Wolfsbane, Anya Taylor-Joy as Illyana Rasputin / Magik, Charlie Heaton as Sam Guthrie / Cannonball, Henry Zaga as Roberto da Costa / Sunspot, Blu Hunt as Danielle Moonstar / Mirage and Alice Braga as Dr Cecilia Reyes.

What is the movie about?

Some young people with powers are locked in a government institution so that they can develop their full potential. But a Demon Bear chases one of them and will therefore endanger all of them. The New Mutants must team up with some very disturbing villains in what is the first horror movie of the superhero genre or comic adaptation.

After the premiere of this movie, there will be a free way for Marvel to begin developing the X-Men mutants in their cinematic universe.

Although you have to wait until August 28 to see The New Mutants, everything shown so far seems to look spectacular.

