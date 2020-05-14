By Sebastian Quiroz

05/14/2020 10:27 am

It seems that after years of waiting and extra recordings, The New Mutants finally ready to hit theaters. Despite some rumors pointing to a launch on streaming platforms, Disney has confirmed that this film will be released on August 28, 2020.… unless you suffer from another delay.

The film was revealed in 2017, and had an original release date of April 13, 2018, but was delayed because it was close to the release of Deadpool 2. Thus, its release was postponed until February 22, 2019. A few scenes supposedly had to be re-recorded that added a new character and expanded the horror aspects of the film, and a new release date was soon announced: August 2, 2019. At some point another obstacle appeared, and The New Mutants received a release date of April 3, 2020. However, Due to COVID-19, Disney delayed this movie again, now indefinitely.

Fortunately, we already have another release date. At the moment the world situation for August of this year is still unknown. Although a return to normality is expected for those dates, Some protection measures may still be in effect and The New Mutants may not meet its new release date.Hopefully this is not the case.

On related topics, The New Mutants itself is part of the MCU. Similarly, we may no longer see more Deadpool movies.

Via: Variety

