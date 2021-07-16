The new Mustang Mach-E GT arrives with a gasoline-based fragrance

Ford has made a striking decision to promote the launch of the Mustang Mach-E GT, a new version of its electric SUV. The automaker presented a premium fragrance with a gasoline-based scent, thinking of buyers who make the leap into the world of electric cars. Your name? Mach-Eau.

Basically, Ford doesn’t want the absence of the characteristic fuel smell to prevent potential buyers from swapping their conventional car for a 100% electric one. The quirky fragrance was unveiled at the GoodWood Festival of Speed ​​in the UK.

Ford’s Mach-Eau fragrance will not be for sale, but will be will be delivered with every unit of your new Mustang Mach-E GT. The sportiest version of the SUV can be reserved today, under the promise of impressive performance. According to its manufacturer, it will be able to accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 3.7 seconds.

Launching a fragrance based on the scent of gasoline has not been a whim on Ford’s part. According to the automaker, what drivers would miss most when switching to an electric car like the Mustang Mach-E GT would be the traditional smell of fuel. With Mach-Eau, aims to ease the transition from a combustion engine vehicle.

In a survey commissioned by Ford, one in five drivers said the smell of gasoline is what they would miss the most when switching to an electric vehicle, and nearly 70 percent said they would miss the smell of gasoline to some degree. Gasoline was also ranked as a more popular scent than wine and cheese, and nearly identical to the scent of new books. Ford

Logically, the essence that accompanies the Mustang Mach-E GT does not strictly smell like gasoline. According to Ford, the scent was achieved studying chemicals emitted from inside cars, fuel, and engines. The fragrance consultancy Olfiction participated in this project.

“The new scent is designed to help guide drivers into the future of driving through their sense of smell. However, instead of smelling like gasoline, Mach-Eau is designed to please the nose of any user.” .

