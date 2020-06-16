These months have been full of new discoveries; from the discovery that your walkman was still alive to the bottom of your closet, your taste for cooking and even the new music discovery. Well today we bring you a new discovery that you are going to love: A Tiny Audience.

What is A Tiny Audience?

Intimate, acoustic concerts, which bring together the Latin artists of the moment. This is a production that brings the new live and streaming television platform exclusively to Mexico: DIRECTV GO. Regardless of gender, this exclusive content of DIRECTV GO in Mexico, is responsible for presenting Latin American artists in a unique environment, in a small place, where each one presents some songs and they answer questions super intimate, creating an atmosphere and a conversation where the artists tell us about themselves and the song that they have never told anyone else.

Reggaeton: on an acoustic ?!

Pop, rock, reggaeton, indie, whatever you want. It is the beauty of A Tiny Audience, the intention of these incredible intimate sessions is to undress the artist and make us feel as if we were there, having a one-on-one conversation with them.

Artists like Jesse & Joy, Danny Ocean, Mon Laferte, Sebastián Yatra, Sech, La Santa Cecilia and Juanes, they have stepped on the small space, but high quality sound, where these sessions are made.

Where can I see it?

In DIRECTVGO.

DIRECTV GO is the modern solution for all of us who want to have the option of having cable television, but through a streaming service. I mean, with DIRECTVGO you can have cable television channels, open television and exclusive content on demand via streaming, such as To Tiny Audience.

You can watch it on 2 devices at the same time, you can add HBO and Fox Premium, you can cancel the service whenever you want and you don’t need anything to install; all for the small price of $ 347 pesos a month. Sports, series, movies, open television, everything from your mobile devices, such as tablet or smartphone, or from your computer, Roku, Google Chromecast or an AppleTV. Here we leave you a link more info in case you feel like it, you can make a free trial for 7 days.