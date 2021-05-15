The new movie will bring back Broly

All the ‘Dragon Ball’ movies, ordered from worst to best

There is no doubt that the reception of ‘Dragon Ball Super’ and ‘Dragon Ball GT’ have not been as good as ‘Dragon Ball’ and ‘Dragon Ball Z’. The same thing happened with the movies, we all fondly remembered the first Broly, Bardock, Trunks from the future …

Although the Jiren saga once again excited fans, we were all surprised by the quality and success of ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’, the third film set in the new saga but first outside of the main story of it. That was in 2018 and, although it had a script by Akira Toriyama himself, it is believed that he has been working even longer on the next feature film by Goku and company.

After knowing that in 2022 Dragon Ball will return to theaters, there are many fans who do not doubt that the story of Broly will continue. Without a doubt, the best contribution of the movies to the Dragon Ball world. What’s more, many hope that ‘Super’ is the series that finally includes the saiyan in the official canon of the series, that it puts him in history. Although Broly has always been a character who has lost consciousness when exploiting his power, there is no doubt that the last confrontation was the kindest reading of the character.

Retired back to Planet Vampa to train, many believe that for the first time Broly could join a band, rather than as a main enemy, as a companion of the Z warriors, thus forming an invincible alliance with Goku and Vegeta.

Turning villains into allies has been a dynamic that the saga has always used. Almost all of Goku’s friends were his enemies at first: Yamcha, Tenshinhan, Piccolo, Vegeta … Of course, after Freeza things became impossible and the Galactic Emperor, as well as Buu, Cell or Baby did not have much salvation. But let’s remember that even Krillin married Nº18 and Bills has finished as Master despite being the God of Destruction …

