The new Moves should include VO aid to lighten the more than 26,000 electric and hybrid in stock

The Moves III plan of incentives for sustainable mobility that will be presented tomorrow, Friday by Teresa Ribera, fourth vice president and minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, should include electric cars and zero kilometer plug-in hybrids to lighten the 26,670 vehicles of second hand that dealerships currently have in stock, according to the Green Car Autocasión Monitor, made from autobiz data.

The supply of used alternative motorizations has soared 70% in the last six months due to the tactical registrations of the manufacturers for dodge Brussels fines for non-compliance with WLTP emissions regulations that penalizes the most polluting car sales.

Autocasión considers that the extension of the plan to these pre-owned and its greater financial endowment -with at least 400 million of budget in this new edition- would contribute substantially to the goal of reaching 250,000 electric vehicles by 2023, since the real demand, more oriented to the second-hand vehicle, would be encouraged. In fact, last year sales of used cars doubled those of new ones.

In this way, if the zero kilometer electric and plug-in hybrid VO were also a beneficiary of the aid of up to 6,500 euros contemplated by the Moves Plan in exchange for scrapping an old model, the market for low-emission cars would become more dynamic, since the average price of a second-hand ‘green car’ could cost a little less than 21,000 euros.

In the same way, this measure would help to alleviate the profit and loss accounts of the dealers, who have been demanding, through their employer Faconauto, that this type of self-registered vehicles by the networks be included in the aid, since only last year They were more than 4,000 and they do not find a natural way out due to their high cost. Currently, the average price of used hybrids and electric vehicles is around 27,300 euros, according to autobiz.

These requests, which would boost the real demand, more adjusted to the pocket, are reinforced by the forecasts that are handled in the sector. For this year, it is believed that used hybrid sales will soar by about 20% to exceed 29,000 cars, being the type of propulsion that will perform the best during 2021. Electric vehicles are expected to rise 3.1% and reach 5,606 units.

According to the CEO of Sumauto, Nicolás Cantaert, “for the Moves Plan to be truly effective and for Spaniards to benefit from it, it must include the self-registered car, since It is a brand new VO, not rolled, the youngest on the market. And this, in a context of economic crisis and the need for private mobility compared to collective transport, is the best way to access an electrified car at an affordable price ”.