Opel decides to give a new style to its urban SUV and is already preparing the second installment with a zero emission version that promises a unique design

The urban SUV Mokka It is one of the cars of the German firm Opel, and that this year surprises with its second generation and the integration of an electric variant.

The new Opel Mokka will take as reference the current DS 3 Crossback, in addition to removing the X in his name, going from Mokka X to simply Opel Mokka.

So far Opel has not revealed in a transparent way what the design of this new SUVHowever, he has already shared some camouflage images that reveal at a glance that the design is guided in the Opel GT X Experimental concept car of 2018, although in a less ostentatious version obviously.

Opel Mokka.

Credit: Courtesy Opel.

Although it is too early to talk about aesthetic details of the Opel Mokka, we know that the car will share with its cousins DS 3 Crossback and Peugeot 2008 the CMP platform, which allows it to house internal combustion engines or an electric motor and its battery.

Opel has confirmed that the new electric version of the Opel Mokka, will be available from the commercial launch of the model in 2021. While it is very likely that the range of gasoline and diesel engines is very similar to that of the two French models.

The DS 3 Crossback, for example, has a gasoline thruster available in three powers. It is the 1.2-liter 3-cylinder turbo in the 100 hp, 130 hp and 155 hp version. It offers a diesel engine, a 4 cylinder 1.5 liter 100 hp. They are associated with a 6-speed manual transmission or an 8-speed automatic.

According to the Motorpasion portal, the new Mokka will inherit the same system that the electrics of the rest of the PSA group equip. That is, a 100 kW (136 HP) electric motor associated with a 50 kWh lithium ion battery, and whose autonomy should be around 300 to 320 km.

