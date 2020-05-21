Apple has included headphones on your iPhone From the original model, with the only change to have a Lightning port instead of the traditional 3.5 mm jack once the iPhone 7 made that port disappear. But that, according to a recent report by Ming-Chi Kuo that they have achieved at ., may change this year.

Apparently we could see the iPhone 12 being sold without headphones, in an attempt to further boost the already high sales of AirPods. The move would be accompanied by discounts when buying some models of those AirPods, and it would be a very strong step to end the era of cables forever in that field.

The market changes: users already buy headphones separately

For someone who already has other Apple products, that’s not too much of a hassle. We will surely have one or even more Lightning headphones not used at home, probably replaced by AirPods. Many Android users will have a similar solution, but it can be a nuisance for those who buy an iPhone for the first time and do not have headphones on hand. In that case you will have to buy either wireless, or some MFi with cable and Lightning port.

A while ago there were rumors that spoke of the AirPods becoming the standard headphones with the iPhone, but looking at the revenue figures would not be a good move. It would make the price of the telephone more expensive, when after the pandemic what we have to do is reduce it knowing that a crisis is falling on us. In addition, the idea is to continue generating income from the accessories division and including AirPods on iPhones would curb precisely that income.

A good argument for this, if it turns out to be true, is that many Apple users already have their AirPods. Probably, for them, the arrival of wired headphones included in their new iPhone is something that is no longer necessary. We will have the answer in September or October.

