the new MIR specialty mental health experts are fighting for

Seven out of ten mental problems begin before the age of 18 and one in five adolescents suffers from an emotional or behavioral development disorder, according to the WHO. The pandemic has triggered psychiatric care for adults and minors, but if it has achieved one thing – within the bad – it is to give mental health the recognition it deserves.

The devastating consequences that the covid has left in its wake have made visible a reality that, even today, has not managed to shed its taboos. According to the General Council of Pharmaceutical Colleges, the current health crisis has increased the consumption of anxiolytics, antidepressants and sleeping pills up to 4.8% more than the previous year and 15% during strict confinement.

The vulnerability of adolescents and children is of particular concern due to the “multiple physical, emotional and social changes to which they are exposed,” adds the international organization. “Mental disorders account for 16% of the global burden of disease and injury in people between the ages of 10 and 19. Half start at 14 or earlier, but in most cases they are neither detected nor treated, despite the fact that depression is one of the main causes of illness and disability among adolescents worldwide ”, they confirm.

A specialty with “its own identity”

However, Spain is one of the few countries in its environment that still does not have an MIR specialty in child and adolescent psychiatry, something that experts have been fighting for for some time. Greece, Italy, Portugal, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Belgium, France, Holland, Ireland or the United Kingdom are some of the states that have implemented it.

