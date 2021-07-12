The new ministers of Sánchez assume their positions

The new Minister of Education and Vocational Training, Pilar Alegría, promises her position before the king in a ceremony held this Monday at the Palacio de La Zarzuela, in Madrid. (Photo: .)

The new ministers of the Pedro Sánchez Government have assumed their positions this Monday in an exchange of portfolios that began with their oath and / or promise before the king in the Zarzuela Palace and that will then lead them to take over from their predecessors in the respective ministries.

The Official State Gazette published two royal decrees early in the morning with the changes detailing the restructuring of the departments, without specifying which person heads each of them.

It was the step directly after Sánchez’s announcement on Saturday, when he unveiled a comprehensive remodeling of his cabinet. This is the biggest adjustment in this regard since he arrived at La Moncloa, since it involves the departure of seven of the 23 members of the Executive.

Although, although this does not affect the five ministers appointed by Podemos in the coalition, the departure of Carmen Calvo, until now “number two”, and the Secretary of Organization of the PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda.

March of Calvo and Ábalos

With the departure of Calvo, the Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calviño, is promoted to First Vice President, and Yolanda Díaz, Minister of Labor and leader of United We Can within the coalition, to assume the second Vice Presidency.

José Manuel Albares will be the new Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, replacing Arancha González Laya.

For her part, the new Minister of Justice will be Pilar Llop, while the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, also assumes Public Function but leaves the Spokesperson in favor of Isabel Rodríguez, who also assumes the Ministry of Territorial Policy.

The until now mayor of Gavá (Barcelona), Raquel Sánchez Jiménez, will be the new Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, while Pilar Alegría will replace Isabel Celaá, in Education.

Miquel Iceta, until now in Territorial Policy and Public Function, goes to Culture and Sports, while Pedro Duque leaves Science and Innovation in favor of Diana Morant, current mayor of Gandía. All the new ministers will hold their first Council on Tuesday.

