The new Mini John Cooper Works Electric is seen in this teaser

The electrification of the automotive sector It is causing manufacturers to change their plans for the future. One of the firms that is working the most to keep pace is Mini. The English constructor, due to the idiosyncrasy of its models, has to correctly combine several factors. Two of the most important have to do with autonomy and the weight of its technology. In addition, you must add maximum cost containment.

Be that as it may, BMW Group has announced that Mini will be 100% electric in 2030. To achieve this objective, they are working on the development of a new platform that will allow it to improve its position. However, as these projects take shape, they are finalizing one of their most special models. We refer to Mini John Cooper Works Electric, a vehicle that was already announced at the beginning of December of last year 2020.

The official debut of the Mini John Cooper Works Electric could take place in a few months

Feels like it’s time for a boost. Watch this space… # ElectricThrillMaximised pic.twitter.com/SuDrJGyzeJ – MINI (@MINI) March 24, 2021

At that time the firm published a series of “spy” images where we could see him stretching the wheels on the Nürburgring circuit. The camouflage that covered the body of this unit did not allow us to see some elements of its design, but it was more than enough to give us an idea of ​​where the shots would go. Well now Mini’s communication department returns to the fray, although this time they are more restrained.

To remind us that they are working on the Mini John Cooper Works Electric they have published a teaser. As is customary in the sector, they have taken advantage of the official account they have on Twitter. Therefore, you do not have to be a lynx to realize that it is more than one publicitary estrategy than to publicize technical details of the project. Especially because you don’t see anything from the other world and the phrase that accompanies it is very concise …

Seems like it’s time for a boost. Look at this space… #ElectricThrillMaximised »

Therefore, it is impossible to talk about the technical configuration that the expected Mini John Cooper Works Electric will have. Nevertheless, there are rumors that this phrase suggests a substantial improvement in potency. If so, a new question arises. They will do it with the placement of a second engine or on the contrary they will bet on a higher performance train. The Mini Electri delivers 184 hp as a result of its brotherhood with the BMW i3.

The most logical option seems the second. This is because even if they are few kilos, the inclusion of a second engine would weigh down its performance. Autonomy is another issue to be discussed, because if it does not incorporate a larger accumulator it will be diminished. However, rumors suggest that we will know the final version of the Mini John Cooper Works Electric in a few months. Therefore, you will have to keep your eyes wide open.

