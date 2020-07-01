The first DLC for Minecraft dungeons It is now available for purchase in the Nintendo Switch eShop. The adventure of this dungeon crawler set in the Minecraft universe receives new content just over a month after its release, on May 26 when it reached all platforms with cross play between them.

Welcome to the jungle! Defeat the horrors that await among the lianas in « Jungle Awakens », the first Minecraft Dungeons expansion. Buy now: https://t.co/auCj2NkUBU pic.twitter.com/W5JMLz5c85 – Nintendo Spain (@NintendoES) July 1, 2020

At the time the roadmap was revealed regarding the expansions of the Minecraft Dungeons where it was announced that the first one, Jungle Awakens It would arrive during the month of July and it would be necessary to wait until the end of the year to receive the second DLC. Now, the first DLC can be purchased in the Nintendo digital store and the second is already dated for September 1.

Minecraft dungeons is a twist to the universe created by Mojang in his survival game, transferring the aesthetics of the game to an RPG in true Devil style. This first expansion, Jungle Awakens It is available at the price of € 5.99 in the Nintendo eShop.

