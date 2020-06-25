If you try to watch a YouTube video from the new Microsoft browser and you get this message, don’t worry. It is a bug that Microsoft is already fixing and has an easy fix until the browser is updated.

One of Microsoft’s latest hits is its new Chromium-based browser, the same engine that Google Chrome uses. It is easy to use, but that does not prevent it from containing some mistakes like the one found when trying to access YouTube.

Microsoft has released a statement alerting its users insiders, that is, those who are dedicated to testing their applications and systems. This failure or bug within the different versions of Microsoft Edge prevents videos from playing on the Google platform.

When a user tries to access any YouTube video, he meets the message we see above. From the company they assure in the statement that the failure occurs exclusively when AdBlock or AdBlock Plus extensions are enabled.

The developers of the company they are already working on it to avoid this problem, but while that update arrives that cancels this and other possible faults that are detected, they recommend a simple solution if we see that the problem also affects us.

The solution they offer is as obvious as uninstall AdBlock or AdBlock Plus extensions and reload the page with the YouTube video that we are interested in seeing. We remember that this failure can appear in any of the versions of Edge, both stable and Beta, Canary or Dev.

Furthermore, Microsoft developers ask their users to report if you see changes in this bug, to identify more problems and be able to solve them promptly. To report errors we must press the Shift + Alt + I keys or access the options menu in the upper right corner and then in the path “Help and comments> Send comments”.