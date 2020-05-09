         The new Microsoft app brings the best Bing wallpapers to your Android

The Microsoft search engine not only offers results to everything you want to locate, it also includes a daily cover image that goes great as wallpaper. And now you can download all the funds to your mobile: Microsoft has created Bing Wallpapers, an Android application with excellent quality wallpapers.

Downloading and installing wallpapers on an Android device is not complicated since brands tend to equip them as distinguished and quality wallpapers. You can even install funds from other phones, such as MIUI 12’s ‘Super Wallpapers’; in addition to installing applications as good as the new one from Microsoft: Bing Wallpapers. Want to put Bing’s stunning covers in the background? Well, you have the most suitable app for it.

High quality wallpapers

The application we are talking about is recently created since it only takes a week on Google Play. Its functionality is to give access to Bing wallpapers and, also, serve as application with which to apply any wallpaper, just like the gallery on your mobile phone or the Google funds application. Simple, with a polished interface and with the advantage that backgrounds are downloaded at the highest quality and resolution.

Bing Wallpapers is divided into three main options, each with its top tab:

Daily image or daily image. The latest photos posted on the cover of Bing. By sliding the screen up you can go from photography.

Gallery or gallery. It is the list of funds included in the application. You can move around the grid by sliding the screen up and also filter the wallpapers by category, color and country.

Solid color or solid color. This option allows you to apply a solid color as the wallpaper. Choose one of the selected ones or create yours with ‘Customize’.

To apply any of the wallpapers you just have to click on it and choose ‘Set’ at the top of the screen. The funds applicator will open: move the image to adjust it to your liking, click on ‘Set wallpaper’ (also at the top of the screen) and choose if you want to put the background on the desktop (Home screen), on the lock screen or both. Bing wallpapers will take care of personalizing the device according to your desire. And if you want the background to be applied automatically as the image is published in Bing, unfold the menu on the side of the application and click on ‘Auto change wallpaper‘.

Bing Wallpapers is a free application that, at least for the moment, is only found in the United States. If it does not appear to install you can download it from the Apk Mirror. It’s in english, although you don’t need to know the language to use it.

Bing Wallpapers

