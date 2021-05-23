The new Mercedes-AMG SL is visible … but only its body

The market for rafters It came to have some relevance years ago, but the reality is that, especially in the general segment, its weight has plummeted. There are only a handful of models left, although it is true that premium firms such as Mercedes-Benz are still reluctant to leave such a representative market at the image level. A good example of this is the Mercedes SL, a roadster with decades and decades of history behind it, which, far from disappearing, will return in the form of a new generation, and will do so very soon.

The Mercedes SL seemed to be doomed to disappear since at the beginning of this year its presence in the range of the manufacturer of the star was erased from one day to the next. The reality is that the SL was already a veteran model, with many years behind it, and a very low sales level, especially after the appearance of the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster, which stole a good part of the limelight.

However, Mercedes has not wavered, and has been working on developing a new generation of the shiny luxury convertible. that, now, officially begins to see the light. It does so with some images in which Mercedes offers us, in detail, the appearance of the chassis of the German convertible before, of course, knowing any detail of an aesthetic nature.

The new SL is much more than a new generation

The arrival of a new SL is much more than a new generation. One of the most relevant changes is already found in the name: is renamed Mercedes-AMG SL, which means that the SL will become part of the family of models of the sports firm Mercedes, thus emphasizing the sporty and dynamic character of this model. We bet, yes, that the SL will be the most comfortable AMG of the entire range.

Its chassis is completely new, since according to what they say from Mercedes, it has been started from a blank page. In the words of the manufacturer, “The Mercedes-AMG SL does not share a single panel or part with the Mercedes-AMG GT”, a clarification that shows the importance of the new SL for Mercedes.

The torsional stiffness of the new SL will be 18% higher than that of the previous model -with which it does not share a single part- while the transverse stiffness is even 50% higher than that offered by the body of the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster. Using materials such as magnesium, the aluminum, the carbon fiber or the composite it is also possible to keep weight at bay. According to Mercedes, the chassis, without doors or hood or boot lid, has a weight of 280 kilograms.

The new Mercedes-AMG SL is coming very soon

There is less and less to discover definitively what Mercedes has prepared to revitalize the trajectory of the SL, a model that will offer a 2 + 2 architecture for your interior, also integrating all the security systems recently presented by the star’s firm, as well as a range of mechanical options with a certain degree of electrification, which will have its cornerstone in the 6 and 8 cylinder petrol blocks.

With the SL Mercedes you return to one of the segments that once dominated the most: that of luxury recreational convertibles. It will have to deal with models such as the Porsche 911 Cabrio, the Aston Martin DB11 Volante or the BMW 8 Series Convertible. Who will take the cat to the water?