The new MCU characters will bring darkness according to the director of Black Widow

“Black Widow” is less than a month away from its premiere in theaters and on Disney +, when finally we will kick off the films of phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A highly anticipated release as this film focused on Natasha Romanoff’s past should have arrived last year, before the first Marvel Studios series for Disney +.

Despite being a prequel movie, undoubtedly will connect with future events. For example, one of the new characters that the series will present is Yelena Belova, played by Florence Pugh. His return has already been confirmed for the future Marvel series “Hawkeye”, to premiere on Disney + at the end of this 2021. In addition to this, many fans suspect that this film will leave some clue to other future events of the UCM, especially with the presence also Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross confirmed in the movie.

Asked in a new promotional interview, taking into account that it is a prequel, they have asked the director Cate shortland as will connect this movie with current and future. In your response, you have done allusion to the new characters that are going to be integrated into the UCM.

I think the most exciting thing is that this whole legion of new characters is going to be unleashed. And I think the most exciting thing is also that there is an ambiguity. While the original legion was quite black and white, I think some of these characters that are going to come to light are dark. And that’s interesting, because it’s not something we’re used to seeing either. In a way, it is more complex. Some of the characters are more difficult.

The director also comments that she believes that it is necessary to make a change. The public wants to see something new, and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is aware of that.

I think what people want is a change. I don’t think we can keep seeing the same thing. And I think Kevin is very aware of it, I think he’s not just changing cultures and adding different voices, [sino que] what it is also doing is add different perspectives of the world.

Among other new characters that the movie “Black Widow” will contribute are the villain Taskmaster, Red Guardian, Melina or Mason. It is not known, at the moment, the return of any of these characters for other future projects of the MCU.

“Black Widow” will be released on July 9 in theaters and Disney +.

