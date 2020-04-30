The Mazda MX-30 is now available in Spain with an initial price ranging from 34,375 euros for its entry version

The first SUV electric of Mazda is already on sale in Spain, it is the Mazda MX-30, a crossover that joins environmental sustainability and now we already know what its price is.

The MX-30 it is similar in size to Mazda CX-30, fact that catalogs it within the B-SUV segment. Something that characterizes this model is its modest 200 km autonomy, and according to the Diariomotor en Espeña portal, the different versions are offered with the following costs:

. Mazda MX-30 Origin – 34,375 euros

. Mazda MX-30 First Edition Modern – 34,590 euros

. Mazda MX-30 First edition Vintage – 34,590 euros

. Mazda MX-30 Evolution Modern – 36,850 euros

. Mazda MX-30 Evolution Vintage – 36,850 euros

. Mazda MX-30 Zenith Modern – 38,250 euros

. Mazda MX-30 Zenith Vintage – 38,250 euros

It should be noted that in terms of equipment, from the finish Origin The Mazda MX-30 offers an 8.8-inch touchscreen multimedia system, connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, light and rain sensors, cruise control, signal recognition system, Head-Up Display, button start system and 18-inch alloy wheels.

For the launch special edition elements such as Full LED headlights, heated seats, a white finish interior and the electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function are integrated.

Mazda MX-30.

Credit: Courtesy Mazda.

The version Vintage This finish, as it happens in the following ones, alludes to the Vintage interior finish, in brown.

The version Evolution adds smart key access, tinted rear windows, select chrome interior trim and a cork door trim.

Finally the variant Zenith it includes a 360º camera system, the Bose 12-speaker sound system, the pre-impact emergency braking system and the rear traffic braking assistant.

