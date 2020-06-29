Mazda prepares a big surprise for June 8 and maybe it is the launch of the new Mazda 3 turbo version

The arrival of the new Mazda 3 turbo version already seems to be a reality, and is that the new version 2021 could arrive sooner than imagined.

A little less than a month ago, the rumor of the birth of this new engine emerged, and today, according to the Motorpasión portal, Mazda responded through its Twitter account to a post made by colleagues at Car and driver, in which you can read the legend “power reaches those who wait”And with it a link to a video.

Power comes to those who wait. https://t.co/J3VmsghyfV – Mazda USA (@MazdaUSA) June 25, 2020

In the video shared by Mazda It is not enough to perceive anything that demonstrates the new version of the Mazda 3 turbo, however, we do anticipate the presentation date of what will apparently be this Mazda3 with the long-awaited 2.5-liter turbo engine.

It will be the next July 8 When we know for sure what the Japanese firm is up to, since for the moment everything continues in rumors about the possible launch of the new engine for the Mazda 3, although if not, they will surely surprise us as already it is customary with some other announcement.

If this new launch takes place, the Mazda 3 2021 with a turbo engine would become the most equipped and sportiest car in the family, that is, a new interpretation of what was once the Mazda 3 Speed, now with 250 horsepower and a torque of 310 pound-feet.

