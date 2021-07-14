The new mayor of New York awaits a deficit of $ 5.4 billion



Trash and Traffic: Pending Crises in NYC.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

Who assumes the mayor of New York on January 1 -the most populated city and considered the economic capital of the country- will have as a welcome gift a deficit of $ 5.4 billion.

The fiscal gap increased after Mayor Bill de Blasio and the City Council added $ 300 million in hiring to the city’s payroll, according to a new report from the Citizen Budget Commission (CBC), a “nonpartisan and non-partisan organization of profit that looks for a constructive change in the finances and the services of the city and the state of New York ”.

The new expense, which will be used to finance around 4,000 jobs, it was quietly included in the fiscal 2022 budget of $ 98.7 billion that the City Council approved last month, according to the report.

The measure reversed a hiring freeze that De Blasio included in his January spending plan, according to the CBC. It also adds to the $ 5.1 billion budget deficit that the CBC had projected last month, the New York Post noted.

The new workers would raise the limit of the city ​​workforce to an all-time high of 337,294, just below what was anticipated before the COVID-19 pandemic ruined the city’s economy, according to the CBC.

While this 2022 budget change will increase the workforce during this fiscal year, the spending schedule will also puts on hold a plan that sought to eliminate 3,987 jobs between 2023 and 2025. “That will put the next mayor in the tight spot to find a way to eliminate those jobs or to contribute the roughly $ 300 million to fund them. “

The budget maneuver followed a complaint that the independent fiscal oversight group CBC he did in February, when he revealed that de Blasio’s budget was based on obtaining $ 1 billion in unspecified savings through grants from city unions.

CBC Chairman Andrew Rein on Monday called De Blasio’s latest move as a clear example of “running wrinkles”. “The next mayor will have to come up with their first budget and they will have to find these savings and they will have to find the $ 1 billion in bogus labor savings, before even attacking the budget gap as reported on paper,” he said.

“The budget gap facing the next mayor now totals $ 5.4 billion and not the $ 4.1 billion shown,” Rein added.

Curtis Sliwa, Republican hopeful to the mayor’s office, he quickly questioned the maneuver: “Bill de Blasio filled in the payroll and created a debt for the next mayor and your friend [el candidato demócrata] Eric Adams remains silent as a fiscal crisis looms for New York, ”he said in a prepared statement. “All because De Blasio has spent our money like a drunken sailor ”.

Representatives for Adams did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In defense, Laura Feyer, a spokeswoman for De Blasio, said that “CBC is not looking well.” “Even allowing the proceeds to help the city recover, we have brought the workforce to its lowest point in five years and implemented a 2-for-1 attrition policy that reduces job vacancies and generates Hundreds of millions of dollars annually in budget savings… It’s good for New Yorkers. ”

New York’s budget depends on elections in Georgia, according to Mayor De Blasio

Compared to the City’s March 2021 on-board headcount of 313,975, the FY2022 authorized headcount levels of 337,294 provides the capacity to hire up to 23,219 full-time and full-time equivalent positions. https://t.co/jWrBtjiYCl – Citizens Budget Commission (@cbcny) July 13, 2021