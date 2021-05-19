The new ‘Material Design’ can be seen at Google I / O 2021

Google presents ‘Material You’, which will be the new interface of Android 12, designed with greater intelligence, adaptability and customization.

Also in Google I / O 2021 it was time to review the user interfaces, so Material Design has had its predominant place in Keynote just before talking about Android 12 to fill in the rest of the details.

The new interface that the next version of Android will receive, in fact, is called Material You and offers a unified design, more in accordance with both the device with the software and with greater customization possibilities, which in the end is perhaps one of the great attractions of Android.

Google says that there will be “a mode for every mood” thanks to Material You, and that these new design lines will be given shape in the coming months, with an eye to reaching become a reference in the industry, not just on Android or Google services.

Material You is a new way of understanding user interfaces, which according to Google embraces emotion and expressiveness to evoke emotions through the experience with our devices.

The idea was to explore the more humanistic approach, and that the form not only followed the function but also the sensations, so Material You is designed to create designs that are personal for each style and each person, accessible for different needs and adaptable for each screen, always without compromising functionality of the applications.

It has been improved desktop customization with unique palettes that can be applied to the entire experience, including users as co-creators and offering a mode for different moods.

In addition, work has been done on improve the adaptability of Material You to different screens, device types, sizes and formats, using movement to understand space and allowing the interface to react to context changes in a more consistent way.

Also included new accessibility options, which thanks for example to the contrast control or the size and width of lines will allow us adapt the interface for each user without compromises.

Material You will arrive first on Pixel made by Google smartphones in the fall, though A developer preview will be released today alongside Android 12 inside the beta program in a new Developer Preview.

Right here we leave you all the news about Android 12 itself!

All the news of Android 12 presented at Google I / O 2021

