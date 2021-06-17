The new Maserati Grecale is hinted at in this subtle and “dark” video teaser

Maserati is eager for us to meet the new member of its range. The all way GrecaleAs its name suggests, it will be a breath of fresh air. Especially to attract customers who had never considered buying one of its models to the brand. Therefore, it is not strange that they are creating a great expectation around its development or launch. To do this, they are releasing teasers with which to get our attention.

A few days ago the house of the trident published the first official “stolen” images. In them we could see the new Maserati Grecale loaded with camouflage. Now they return to the charge with a concise and intriguing video teaser that leaves us wanting more. However, these pills added to the images published by spy photographers are helping us, and a lot, to decipher some elements of their design language. Attentive, because it comes strong …

The image of the Maserati Grecale will combine features of the MC20 and its older brother Levante …

The showcase chosen by Maserati to publish this new video teaser has been his social media. If we take a look at the top clip, you can see that there is not much appreciated. However, by combining all the graphic material that we have available, we realize the aesthetic path that the creative team of the firm has followed. Especially in the front view, where he will boast of shared traits with the new Maserati MC20.

Giving a more or less accurate description of the rest of the areas of the new Grecale is more complicated. However, the fluid lines of his wheel arches as well as the waist line are very reminiscent of his older brother Levante. Finally, we cannot overlook the text accompanying the publication. Things as they are, is equally unrevealing, although if we translate it from Italian into Spanish, it says something like this …

“A new wind is gathering strength”

And you may wonder, what is the relationship between the Maserati Grecale and a wind? Well, very simple: the name Grecale refers to a Mediterranean wind blowing from the northeast. Therefore, it follows the same path when it comes to using a trade name related to meteorology, such as Levante. Yet beyond this curious note, the arrival of the Grecale is closer and closer. We will have to remain calm, although it is already difficult.

