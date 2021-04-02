The new Maserati Grecale 2022, caught in its first spy video

Hunted! It is the first spy video in which a prototype of the new Maserati Grecale camouflaged is shown. The Trident brand D-SUV has been seen in broad daylight camouflaged on public streets with the same blue vinyl that Maserati previewed a few months ago. The Maserati Grecale will debut in spring 2022.

Guarded with absolute zeal, the prototypes of the new Maserati Grecale2022 They had not been seen anything other than in a teaser that the Modena brand recently presented. Some pictures without any sharpness to not detect any features. It seemed that the firm had initiated the pertinent tests on public roads at night, something common to avoid the dreaded spy photos.

However, he has been hunted in a spy video, in which the new Maserati D-segment SUV can be seen rolling through some streets, in front and behind, showing most of the rear light clusters with some of the functions turned on. The sloping tailgate shows a very clean style, housing the license plate box and with four large exhausts spherical grouped in two pairs peeking out from the ends of the bumper.

First look at the new Maserati Grecale during its road tests

Followed very closely, the rear of the Grecale mimics the styling of the Porsche Macan, its main rival in the Premium segment. The sighting fully matches leaked images of a mockup present behind the scenes at the Maserati MC20 debut event, the shape of the side glazed surface or the smooth curvature of the roof line that falls to the gate.

The supercar will also make a small mark on the design of the Levante’s little brother, the new signature LED daytime running light integrated into more vertical headlamps, extended towards the engine hood over the fins, while the Trident’s characteristic grille sits lower, in the style of its German rival. The Maserati Grecale will be presented with a more modern interior than that of its range brothers

Based on Alfa Romeo’s Giorgio platform, it will feature blocks of turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline with 48 Volt technology and maximum powers from 280 to 350 hp, all with all-wheel drive and 8-speed automatic transmission. In the pipeline, a six-cylinder turbocharged Grecale Trofeo, and an electric version, the Grecale Folgore. It will debut at the end of the year, and will begin sales in April 2022.

The new KIA K8 2022 shows us its luxurious interior for the first timeRead news