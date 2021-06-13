The new Maserati GranTurismo 2022 in detail in these first official photos

The new generation of the Maserati GranTurismo is just around the corner. The renewal of this important Maserati model will be a reality. In addition, it will become Maserati’s first electric car. The company itself offers a preview through images of a prototype.

Maserati is working at full capacity on the generational change of one of the models that have supported its range for a significant number of years. The new Maserati GranTurismo 2022 begins to loom on the horizon. After the publication of a brief but interesting teaser and the subsequent sighting of a test mule, we already have the first official images of the new GranTurismo.

The development process of the new GranTurismo It has entered a new and very important phase. Maserati has announced that the first prototype of the new generation has already left the Maserati Innovation Lab facilities. A prototype that we can see in considerable detail in the images that illustrate this article. Some photographs that have been taken in the streets of the Italian city of Modena. Place where the company’s “headquarters” is located.

Preview of the new generation of the Maserati GranTurismo. It will reach dealerships in 2022

The Maserati GranTurismo will have a 100% electric variant



Maserati’s plans for the new GranTurismo are truly ambitious. The truth is that it had already been speculating that this model would receive the particular title of being the first electric Maserati to be marketed. Well, finally it is something that has been confirmed by the signature of the trident. The new Maserati GranTurismo will be the brand’s first car to adopt 100% electric mechanics. The electric variant will receive the commercial name Folgore.

There will also be room in the range for conventional mechanics. Specifically, you can choose between four cylinder engines and a block V6 «Nettuno»Which will be modified. The power range will exceed the 600 hp barrier.

It is more than likely that there will be a number of prototype sightings of the new GranTurismo in the coming months. The brand has highlighted that all the machinery has been put into operation to complete intensive tests both on the road and on the track. In short, the usual tests that take place in European territory during the development of a car.

The development process of the new Maserati GranTurismo 2022 is underway

By the way, like the GranTurismo it will have continuity in the Maserati range, too there will be a new generation of the Maserati GranCabrio. The convertible alternative will come later.